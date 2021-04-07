Watch: Michigan has the highest coronavirus case rate in the nation, MDHHS says

Watch the MDHHS briefing on coronavirus metrics streaming live on woodtv.com.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan now has the poorest coronavirus metrics in the nation, ranking no. 1 among states for number of cases, case rate, hospitalizations and ICU utilization, state health officials say.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, hosted a virtual briefing Wednesday morning to release information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

Lyon-Callo said the state’s case rate has been on the rise for six weeks and has increased 375% since the Feb. 19 low. The rate increased by about 50% in the last week alone.

People age 20-39 are seeing the highest case rates, though the 10-19 age range is also seeing an all-time high. The rates are lower among those older than 70, who are more likely to be vaccinated.

K-12 schools now seeing more outbreaks than any other setting, including long-term care facilities. The state counted 81 new outbreaks at K-12 schools last week alone, bringing the total number of ongoing outbreaks to 329.

The test positivity rate is soaring, with a seven-day average now 16.5%, more than five times the 3% threshold that indicates community spread is controlled.

Hospitalizations have about doubled in the last two weeks alone, and emergency rooms are growing increasingly stressed.

The mortality rate, though it remains low, is increasing again. Michigan now ranks 12th in the nation for number of deaths and 28th in the death rate.

Michigan has so far received nearly 5.7 million COVID-19 doses and more than 4.7 million of those have been administered. More than 36% of the population over 16 has gotten at least one. The goal is to reach 70% of that population.