MDHHS updates school guidance on quarantine guidelines; strongly recommends universal masking

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new quarantine recommendations for schools to prevent spread of COVID-19 between school-aged children while reducing disruptions to in-person learning.

MDHHS also recommends vaccinations and masking to keep kids, staff and families safe. They say local health departments and schools should collaborate on isolating COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identifying close contacts and adopting quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission while allowing in-person learning. MDHHS says when prevention measure including vaccination, masking and testing are used, students exposed to COVID-19 may not have to quarantine at home.

“Schools have the ability to be safe now that children ages 5 and older can be vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus. Masks, distancing, quarantine and isolation are all additional strategies that keep our schools and public spaces safe.”

MDHHS still recommends universal masking in all K-12 school settings. Quarantine and isolation are determined by local health departments and are also used to prevent the spread of disease. Isolation is needed when a person is infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive even when no symptoms are experienced. Quarantine is used when a person may have been exposed to COVID-19 and could potentially become ill and spread it. Any individual who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status should not attend school and should be tested for COVID-19.

For asymptomatic students who were in contact with someone with COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated, do not need to quarantine. Contacts who are not fully vaccinated but maintained mask wearing during contact and do not have symptoms can participate in school activities while wearing a mask for 14 days after exposure and using a “Test to stay” strategy. If masking was not maintained, additional and mitigation strategies may be used and the discretion of the local health department may allow a contact to participate in school activities.

MDHHS is also providing schools with antigen testing supplies for free through the MI Safe Schools Testing program.