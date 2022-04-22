UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the starting dates of two projects in the U.P. set to begin in the coming weeks.

In Ontonagon County, work on the M-64 bridge over Floodwood River and M-64 bridge over Halfway Creek will begin Monday, April 25 as part of the $4.9 million MDOT investment to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on the two M-64 bridges as well as US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River (project start date to be announced) and US-45 over Roselawn Creek (work already underway).

The estimated end date for all four bridges is Thursday, Oct. 27. One alternating lane will be open at the bridges during work using temporary traffic signals. A 13-foot width restriction will be in place at the bridges. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 62 jobs.

In Alger County, MDOT and the city of Munising are investing about $15.5 million to rebuild 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to the east of Christmas. The start date for the project is Monday, May 2, and is estimated to end in August.

The project, now in its third year, includes streetscape improvements, a shared-use pathway, a roundabout at the M-28/Alger County Road H-58 intersection, and major upgrades to city water and sewer infrastructure. Work this year will focus on the segment of M-28 between Bayview Drive and Commercial Street in Munising. The project was extended into this year so that work can be coordinated with a city project to upgrade the sanitary sewer system in the Brown’s Addition neighborhood.

Two-way traffic will be maintained during most of the work. Intermittent lane closures using traffic regulators may be necessary during paving. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 197 jobs.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website. MDOT has set up a phone line with voicemail to receive calls from residents, business owners, and the motoring public regarding the project. Call 906-786-1830, ext. 600.