LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation says residents living along state highways to ensure snow is kept out of the road and doesn’t block drivers’ line of vision.

Michigan Vehicle Code 257.677a prohibits “the obstruction of safety vision by removal or deposit of snow, ice, or slush.” This includes the end of driveways where snowbanks could reduce visibilities for vehicles trying to enter a roadway.

“Piling snow at the end of a driveway may be convenient, but makes it difficult for drivers to make sure it’s safe to pull out onto the highway, and tough for drivers to see other vehicles waiting to pull out,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Our crews work to keep the shoulders clear and knock down snowbanks at intersections for motorist safety, and residents and business owners need to do the same at their driveways.”

Snow left on the pavement from plowing across the road can also create icy patches in the roadway or melt and refreeze into ridges of ice.

“Careless plowing creates an added hazard to unsuspecting motorists and plow drivers,” Ajegba said.

Many local ordinances also require residents and businesses to keep sidewalks clear of snow.

“Winter can be a difficult time to get around for those on foot, so please make the extra effort to clear your sidewalks and help everyone stay mobile and safe,” Ajegba said.