LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift all remaining spring weight restrictions on state trunkline highways on Friday, May 13.

The lifting will become effective starting at 6 am Friday, and will apply to all state routes that carry the designation M, I, or US. The restrictions are implemented during the spring thaw period to protect roadbed quality.

MDOT says some county road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which do not always coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs will usually be posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, you can call 800-787-8960. You can also access the information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.”

All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available here. You can sign up to receive e-mail alerts here.