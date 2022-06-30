NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Josiah Sharrett said he has been putting on fireworks displays around Newberry for years. He said his passion for pyrotechnics came about because Newberry hadn’t put on an Independence Day show in roughly two decades.

With concerns raised from the Pentland Township Board, Sharrett said he moved his annual Independence Day show to private property in 2019. Days before his planned display, Schubach Farms and Cabin Rentals offered its property to Sharrett. He estimates about 200 people showed up the first year.

Sharrett explained in his words what the concerns were and how he’s worked to keep the show going.

“The township stepped up and required us to get some permits and stuff. They did send me an email the other day basically stating they don’t want anything to do with it and they’re not going to be able to give a permit. Because of the state law for it, we don’t have to have it. So we do have full insurance. We’re paying $2,500 almost for insurance. We’re fully covered,” said Sharrett.

We contacted the Pentland Township Board. A member did respond to us but did not want to speak for the group. A statement from the board about the display has not been made at this time.

He said that there has been community support for his efforts. Area businesses have donated thousands of dollars towards the show. He has received donations from people in the community as well.

Sharrett plans to continue to the show on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Schubach Farms. The property will open around 5-5:30 with the show to start at 10. He tells us a nearby radio station will be on site and provide music during the show. Bounce houses, food trucks and community organizations are expected to be there.