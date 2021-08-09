Meijer hopes $10 coupons encourage college students to get vaccinated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it will give a $10 coupon to college students who get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a Meijer pharmacy.

Students will have to get their first dose at a Meijer pharmacy by Sept. 30. Once they get their final dose, they will get a coupon for $10 off any purchase good for 28 days.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a Monday statement. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

Some Michigan colleges, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University, are requiring all students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated. While Grand Rapids Community College is not requiring the shots, it is offering a $200 credit to students who get them.

This comes as the state is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, likely driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now put much of West Michigan, including Kent and Ottawa counties, in the “substantial” risk category, while a few counties are in the worst category, labeled “high.”

Statewide, about 64% of people age 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.

Meijer says that it has given some 1.7 million vaccine doses since it started offering them in January. In recent weeks, more people have been getting their shots — Meijer said it has clocked a nearly 20% spike over the last three weeks.

Meijer is offering walk-in appointments, or you can schedule one by going to clinic.meijer.com.