Memorial service held for former Michigan Gov. Milliken

“I decided I needed to come with a mask proclaiming my allegiance,” Libby Schleiffarth said of the “Michigan for Milliken,” logo mask she wore to Thursday’s Memorial Service for William Milliken at Kresge Auditorium in Interlochen, Mich on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020. Schleiffarth, of Onekama, started working for the former Michigan governor on his 1974 campaign, joined his staff and stayed through his 1978 campaign. “He is the gold standard in statesmanship for me,” she said. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

INTERLOCHEN, Mich. (AP) — The life and political career of arguably Michigan’s most popular governor was remembered Thursday.

In adherence of the state’s social distancing recommendations due to the COVID-19 virus, the memorial service for former Gov. William G. Milliken was held at the 4,000-seat, open-air Kresge Auditorium in the Interlochen Center for the Arts in northwestern Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Thursday’s Memorial Service for William Milliken at Kresge Auditorium in Interlochen, Mich on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

Former Michigan Governor John Engler speaks with Bill Milliken, Jr., before the start of Thursday’s Memorial Service for William Milliken at Kresge Auditorium in Interlochen, Mich on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

Milliken died in October at his home in Traverse City after years of declining health. He was 97.

Milliken had been an advocate for the arts in Michigan and served from 1983-1997 on the Interlochen board.

