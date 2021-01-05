Men cleared of murder sue Detroit-area city for millions

INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — Two men cleared of murder have filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars from a Detroit-area police department for misconduct that kept them locked up in jail or prison for nearly 20 years.

Kevin Harrington and George Clark sued in federal court.

They argue that their constitutional rights were violated by Inkster police after a fatal shooting in 2002.

Harrington and Clark were finally cleared last spring by a special unit in the Wayne County prosecutor’s office that investigates claims of wrongful convictions.

It found a “disturbing pattern of behavior” from a detective, including threats against witnesses.

Latest Stories