MI AG launches inquiry after Boy Scouts sex crime allegations

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is looking to gather information from people who say they were sexually abused while members of the Boy Scouts of America.

The attorney general’s office said the statewide examination was prompted by sex abuse allegations were made during recent civil litigation.

“Those who abuse their power to inflict harm on others must be held accountable and my office stands ready to ensure that happens to anyone affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America who may have harmed someone,” Nessel said in a Tuesday video statement released by her office.

No additional details were announced other than that her office and Michigan State Police are looking for information regarding sex abuse allegations.

“Just like our clergy abuse investigation, justice cannot be pursued without the help of survivors who are willing to share their stories. This investigation will be driven by that bravery and it’s my hope that people will come forward with information that can aid our investigation,” Nessel said in her video statement.

Nessel and MSP encouraged those with information related to this investigation to confidentially report it by calling 844.324.3374 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nessel said it is staffed by trained victim advocates.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe — with the public’s help — we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” she said in a written statement. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”