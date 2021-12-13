LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan drivers with auto insurance will receive a $400 refund check for each vehicle by May 9, the state says.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Monday that Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association would transfer funds to insurers by March 9. The new Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services bulletin tells insurers to hand out the refunds via check or deposit no later than May 9.

Drivers will be eligible to receive a $400 refund check for each insured vehicle as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. The policy must meet the minimum insurance requirements for driving a vehicle on Michigan roads.

More information can be found on the DIFS consumer FAQ page.

The MCCA’s surplus doubled over the last year, now up to $5 billion. Their analysis determined approximately $3 billion of that surplus could be returned to drivers while ensuring auto accident survivors have continued quality of care.