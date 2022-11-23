(WJMN) – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has announced a new program that will help Michigan residents with energy-efficient home repairs.

The program is called Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE). $10 million has been made available for the first phase to residents statewide through the MI-HOPE program.

“Recipients will be able to make much-needed home repairs to increase energy efficiency that they might not be able to otherwise afford and in addition to the short-term benefits and the impact on the household itself we also see this program is having a long-term community impact on the neighborhood as well. So, we think that this program will be very beneficial to both the individuals and the community itself,” said Tonya Joy, MSHDA’s director of housing initiatives.

Qualifying Michigan residents can apply and receive up to $25,000 for energy-efficient home repairs including roof repairs, window upgrades, modifications of heating/cooling systems and more.

“An income eligible household is a family of one person at $38,640 maximum, or a family of four which can be up to $79,500. So, you have to meet the income eligibility requirement and they also need to have experienced the financial during COVID, either that they have had a loss of income or increase in expenses,” said Joy. “The program is available to homeowners that occupy their homes or property owners that have tenants that are income eligible and had a hardship during the pandemic and they can apply as well.”

To apply to the MI-HOPE program, you can visit click here. Applications for phase one will be accepted through the New Year, and phase two is set to begin in early 2023 with an additional $18.5 million.