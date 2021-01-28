MI House committee to hear testimony on contact sports ban

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House Oversight Committee will hear testimony on the state health department’s decision to extend the ban on contact sports.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

In a release, the committee said it will listen to testimony “in an effort to provide answers to concerned residents” about the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ order that restricts certain high school winter sports.

The committee will hear from Michigan High School Athletic Association Director Mark Uyl, Let Them Play Michigan Director Jayme McElvany, Olivet High School Athletic Director Matt Seidl, parents and athletes.

On Friday, MDHHS issued an order that delayed the start of winter contact sports until Feb. 22. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pointed to variant cases of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County and the University of Michigan’s decision to pause sports as a result.