Mi House & Senate say as of this morning 11 Members, 37 Staffers have had COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Michigan Speaker of the House Spokesperson Gideon D’Assandro announced as of this morning, a total of 11 members of the state house and senate, and 37 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight members of the state House and 21 staffers “are the latest up-to-date totals of legislators and staff” who have had a positive COVID test or are known to have had the illness said D’Assandro.

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans spokesperson Amber McCann said 3 senators and 16 employees and/or interns have reported positive COVID tests to the Senate Business Office, per Senate protocol.

In the House, those publicly known to have had a bout with the disease are Rep. John Chirkun (D-Roseville), Rep. Ann Bollin (R-Brighton Twp.), Rep. Kyra Bolden (D-Southfield), Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit), Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain), Rep. Scott VanSingel (R-Grant) and Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit).

COVID-19 was suspected as the cause of death of the late Rep. Isaac Robinson (D-Detroit), but D’Assandro said his count did not include Robinson.

In the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint), Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) and Sen. Kim LaSata (R-Bainbridge Twp.) have publicly announced they’ve tested positive.

