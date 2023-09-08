LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Tax credits are not just for tax season. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) to encourage qualified Michigan residents to apply for the Home Heating Credit before the Sept. 30 deadline.

“The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganders stay warm and saves them money,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on. Earlier this year, I signed legislation quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, putting an average refund of $3,150 back in the pockets of 700,000 working families. Let’s keep working together to lower costs and ensure families have what they need to thrive.”

According to a press release from MDHHS, over the last five years, the average qualifying household received $209 in assistance, which is most often applied directly to residents’ utility bills – as is an additional automatic credit from some energy providers worth up to $20 monthly. Additionally, state food assistance recipients receiving a Home Heating Credit of over $20 may be eligible for increased benefits.

“The September 30 deadline is around the corner, so please don’t wait to claim the Home Heating Credit,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “This credit will help provide financial relief to families as we head into the fall and winter, leaving more money available for other critical needs.”

To qualify, residents must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and meet income requirements. The best way to apply for the Home Heating Credit, and a number of other tax credits available to Michigan residents, is through one of the state’s trusted, free tax preparation services.

Free tax preparation is a community service designed to help Michigan residents improve their financial well-being. Residents who qualify include those with disabilities, those with limited English-speaking ability and those earning less than $60,000 annually. Tax preparation providers are trained and certified volunteers.

“The fall heating season is approaching quickly,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The Home Heating Credit can help with heating bills, allowing individuals and families to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities. Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork to receive this very important credit. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”

Residents can connect with their local free tax preparation site by calling 211 or visiting MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org. Local human services nonprofits such as United Way and Community Action Agency can also refer community members to a free tax preparation site.

“Everyone should file a tax return, even if they’re not required,” said Luke Forrest, CEDAM executive director. “This is money they’ve earned that should be going back into their pockets and their communities.”