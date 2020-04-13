Michigan 2020 Census launches ‘Seven Days of Action’ encouraging all residents to Be Counted

LANSING, Mich. – On Monday, Michigan 2020 Census launched “Seven Days of Action,” a statewide effort calling on all Michiganders to encourage their friends and family members to fill out their census forms and Be Counted. A different activity is scheduled for each of the seven days and can be completed from the comfort of home.

“It’s never been more important for every person living in Michigan to be counted in the 2020 Census, and our ‘Seven Days of Action’ calls on all Michiganders to help ensure their friends, family members and neighbors are counted,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Michigan 2020 Census Director. “Each of these activities will help ensure every Michigander is counted on the census, which is critical to the future success of our state.”

The Seven Days of Action include:

• Monday, April 13: Call, email or text 20 friends and family members and encourage them to complete their census forms.

• Tuesday, April 14: Host a Zoom Happy Hour or Coffee Hour to discuss the importance of participating in the census.

• Wednesday, April 15: Submit a letter to the editor to your local newspaper encouraging readers to fill out their census forms

• Thursday, April 16: Join a virtual townhall at 4 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/micensus.

• Friday, April 17: Call or email your neighbors or neighborhood associations, encouraging residents to fill out their census forms.

• Saturday, April 18: Snap a photo of your completed census form and post it on your favorite social media platform. Then, tag 10 friends and challenge them to do the same.

• Sunday, April 19: Volunteer for a virtual phone bank encouraging Michiganders to fill out their census forms.

The 2020 Census includes just nine questions, including name, age, gender, ethnicity, race, number of people in the household, anyone else staying in the house on April 1, 2020, if you own or rent your home and your phone number.

Filling out the 2020 Census is more convenient than ever, and the form can be completed by mail, phone and – for the first time – online. All information shared on the census is 100% confidential and helps determine federal funding for health care, education, senior programs and other programs Michiganders rely on every day. An accurate census count also shapes Michigan’s representation in Congress.