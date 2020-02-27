Michigan adoption fraudster sentenced to 10 years in prison

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

Adam Belz-Thomas, left, and husband Kyle Belz-Thomas, of Romeo, Mich., speak to reporters outside U.S. District Court in Detroit, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. They were among the victims of Tara Lee, a suburban Detroit woman who was sentenced to 121 months in prison for committing fraud in arranging adoptions. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan woman who ripped off dozens of couples seeking to adopt children while spending their money on luxuries has been sentenced to slightly more than 10 years in prison.

Detroit federal Judge Bernard Friedman described Tara Lee as “evil” and said she deserved a life sentence, but he couldn’t give her one.

Friedman was outraged after listening to hours of emotional remarks by victims who described how Lee promised to help them adopt babies.

But instead of making families, they were devastated as adoptions failed. Lee admitted she committed fraud.

In many cases, birth mothers didn’t exist. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Miners outlast Patriots in Mid-Pen clash; Ishpeming holds serve against Gwinn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Miners outlast Patriots in Mid-Pen clash; Ishpeming holds serve against Gwinn"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020"

Precious Metals 2-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-26-2020"

Stocks 2-26-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-26-2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/26/2020"