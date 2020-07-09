Michigan AG to handle prosecutions from large lake party

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Nessel on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, is backing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, telling local law enforcement officials that her stay-at-home directive and restrictions on places of public accommodations are valid and enforceable. Tuesday’s letter comes days after Republican lawmakers refused to extend an emergency declaration. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The state Attorney General’s Office has agreed to handle the prosecution of any crimes stemming from a large party on a southwestern Michigan lake in which hundreds of people ignored state orders to wear masks or socially distance.

WOOD-TV reports the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office asked the Attorney General’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor after a viral video showed hundreds of people in swimsuits Saturday gathered at Diamond Lake, near Cassopolis in Cass County.

The prosecutor’s office says it asked for the review because of a conflict of interest stemming from a longtime affiliation with one of the lake associations.