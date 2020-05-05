Michigan AG to police: Whitmer orders are valid, enforceable

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference, in Lansing, Mich. Nessel on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, is backing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, telling local law enforcement officials that her stay-at-home directive and restrictions on places of public accommodations are valid and enforceable. Tuesday’s letter comes days after Republican lawmakers refused to extend an emergency declaration. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is backing Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling local law enforcement officials that her stay-at-home directive and restrictions on places of public accommodations are valid and enforceable.

Tuesday’s letter comes days after Republican lawmakers refused to extend an emergency declaration.

Dana Nessel says her letter was necessary to clarify the situation after numerous legislators and other officials questioned the validity of the Democratic governor’s orders to curb the coronavirus.

The measures, Nessel says, are a “valid exercise” of Whitmer’s broad emergency powers under a 1945 law. The Republican-led Legislature appears likely to sue.