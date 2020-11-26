Michigan agency recommends $5.4M for recreation projects

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have selected 14 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities to share $5.4 million in federal grants.
The state Department of Natural Resources says the money will come from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is supported by revenues from gas and oil development from the Gulf of Mexico.
Nearly a dozen counties are expected to get funding for projects including campground developments, park renovations and improvements, accessible playground development, accessibility improvements and more.
