LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan attorney general’s office is now assisting local and state police who are investigating allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against former legislative leader Lee Chatfield.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday the department won’t comment further “given this remains open and ongoing.

” A sister-in-law of Republican ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield filed a complaint alleging he sexually abused her starting when she was 14 or 15 and he was a teacher at her Christian school. He has denied it, saying their relationship began later and was consensual. Her lawyer has also levied broad allegations of financial improprieties against Chatfield but not not provided many details.