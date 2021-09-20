Michigan ballet school expands dance program for kids with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet School is expanding its Explorer Dance Program: special classes designed for kids with disabilities.

“Everybody in a community is aware that we are more than just simply a ballet school and a ballet company,” said Attila Mosolygo, the director of the Grand Rapids Ballet School and Junior Company. “We are trying to do a lot of outreach into the community with all the different dance programs, such as the explorer dance class.”

The program features 45-minute classes and runs through January 2022.

“The wonderful thing about it is that they’re in a big spacious dance studio,” said Mosolygo. “They have one-on-one interaction with their teacher. They are working constantly on coordination, stretching, strengthening, eye and hand coordination, balance, all those things that we find that kids with disabilities can benefit from.”

The program takes place at the Meijer Royce Center for Dance in downtown Grand Rapids as well as at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland. Kids ages 10 to 19 can participate and tuition is about $25/month.

Mosolygo says dance can truly make a difference for everyone who gets involved.

“We want to make sure that people understand that ballet, it’s not just a form of entertainment where you dress up on a Friday night and have a date night and go and see a performance, but it really, truly, could be part of everyone’s life on a daily basis,” said Mosolygo.

Classes take place Monday nights in Grand Rapids and Tuesday nights in Holland.

