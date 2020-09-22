Michigan ban on ticket scalping is up for repeal vote

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House is expected to vote to lift the state’s rarely enforced ban on ticket scalping, bringing the long-proposed bill closer to the governor’s desk.

The legislation would end a prohibition on the resale of tickets for more than face value.

Currently, the law only allows scalping if a venue permits the excess charge in writing. Violators face a misdemeanor. The House will vote Tuesday.

The Senate approved a version of the measure in January and would need to OK House changes.

The bill also would prohibit the use of “bot” software to interfere with online ticket-purchasing limits.

