GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of bills in Lansing with bipartisan support could change the sentencing requirements when it comes to first-time felonies involving firearms.

House Bills 5908 and 5909 would reform the state’s mandate of two-year consecutive sentences whenever someone is convicted on a felony firearm charge for the first time.

“The 1976 felony firearm law has disproportionately affected the Black community, with over 80% of people with felony firearm sentences identifying as Black,” Rep. Kyra Bolden, D-Southfield, one of the two lawmakers behind the bills, said in a release.

Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, is the other lawmaker behind the bills, which would expand the definition for “use” of a firearm while committing a felony.

“If a gun is not used in the commission of a crime, why is it part of the charging? Why is it part of what prosecutors are able to charge them for?” Meerman said.

Currently, a firearm felony charge is a two-year mandatory consecutive sentence.

If the legislation passes, judges will be able to decide whether to tack an additional two years onto a sentence if someone is carrying, but not using a firearm when they’re charged for something else.

“If it’s not used in the commission of the crime, under the bill that we’re proposing, the sentences could be concurrent. If it is used in the commission of the crime — that’s brandishing, threatening with the gun — then it is still consecutively,” Meerman explained.

Not everyone is on board. Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert says he disagrees with the bill.

“The purpose of the felony firearm statute is to add an aggravating penalty to those committing other felonies while in possession of a firearm,” Gilbert said. “Carjacking doesn’t require a gun to be displayed. Drug dealers will typically carry firearms. Someone breaking into your home may never brandish a firearm, but if they are carrying one, you know the reason they are carrying it.”

The measure could be brought up to a vote in the house chamber as early as next month.