LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to certify the results of the 2022 general elections.

Many people who attended claimed election misconduct even though they offered no proof.

“You’ve got people so angry at the lack of carrying out a free and fair election,” said failed governor candidate Donna Brandenburg. She only got 0.4% of the vote as part of the US Taxpayers party.

In Michigan, election certification has been a contentious topic since 2020 when some claimed the presidential election was stolen.

“This board has been thrown a little bit more in the public, and it’s nice to know that people actually want to know what we do,” said State Board of Canvassers member Jeannette Bradshaw.

The Board of Canvassers, which is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, spent the morning hearing statements alleging election misconduct.

Republican Secretary of State Candidate Kristina Karamo, who lost by more than 12 percentage points, joined the ranks of protest.

“I am totally against the certification of this election. How is it that when citizens bring these very reasonable complaints forward they are instead demonized,” said Karamo.

But the board maintained its decision, even after one member of the public was removed, saying there are better ways to have a healthy discussion on the election.

“There are avenues that do not involve baseless allegations. The questions that arise are from just a lack of proper understanding, which is unfortunately led by candidates and party officials on both sides of the aisle. It is critical that people accept the results of an election when it’s all said and done. It is critical that they have faith in the ability to accept those results,” said Republican Board member Tony Daunt.