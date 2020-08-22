Michigan businesses fined for lax worker virus protections

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has fined six businesses thousands of dollars for allegedly not protecting workers from the coronavirus, in what is described as an initial round of citations in cases where regulators flag serious violations.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the firms for infractions like letting employees work near each other without masks.
One business, Coop’s Iron Works — a fitness center in Saginaw — opened in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that has kept gyms closed.
The local health department referred the fitness club after it became associated with nearly 20 cases of the virus.
