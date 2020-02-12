Michigan Capitol, state buildings closed due to lack of heat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many government buildings downtown in Lansing have been closed due to a lack of heat following an issue at a power plant.

The Capitol building closed Tuesday, after the Senate and House canceled voting sessions. Many legislative hearings also were canceled.

The state of Michigan and the city of Lansing closed various buildings, including courts. The Lansing Board of Water & Light says its natural gas-fired power plant had an outage around 1 a.m., causing about 200 downtown customers to lose steam heat.

The utility says it expects heat to be restored by the early afternoon.