Michigan car insurance fee for medical coverage will drop

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers who want unlimited personal injury protection benefits will pay $86 a vehicle starting next summer, down from $100 currently.
The fee was mandatory for decades but became optional beginning in July under a change in state law.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses auto insurers for medical claims surpassing $580,000, announced the 14% fee reduction Wednesday.
It said the cut to the fee is primarily due to health care cost controls and other changes in the 2019 law enacted by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature.
Latest Stories
- Trump: Former aide Michael Flynn ‘granted a full pardon’
- Doctor shares video showing what COVID patients see in final moments
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers among list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees
- CDC considering shortening quarantine time for COVID-19 exposure
- Traveling abroad? The CDC now says you should get 3 coronavirus tests