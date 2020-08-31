Michigan Chief Justice McCormack nominated for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — On Sunday, Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack was nominated for reelection to the Michigan Supreme Court by the Michigan Democratic Party.

The party also nominated Elizabeth Welch, a Grand Rapids-based attorney, for the open seat on the court. Welch is seeking her first term and is currently an attorney that serves individuals, non-profits, and small businesses.

While McCormack and Welch were nominated by the MDP their names will not be included in a straight-party vote but rather will appear in the non-partisan section of the General Election ballot.

“The court is a place where being right should be more important than being powerful, where fairness should outrank strength, and where everyone should get a fair shake,” McCormack said. “Equal justice is the foundation for the rule of law and a fundamental principle of our democracy.”

During her tenure, she has worked hard to use technology to make Michigan courts more accessible and efficient, which is particularly important in a pandemic. She also advocated for programs that will result in improved access and better outcomes from our court system, programs like:

that gives people a way to resolve differences online without having to hire a lawyer or appear in court; and, Problem Solving Courts that address the underlying issues, like substance abuse, that often are the reason people find themselves in court.

Chief Justice McCormack has played a leadership role in the court’s work and last year was unanimously elected by her colleagues to serve as chief justice.

She co-chairs the Governor’s Jail and Pretrial Taskforce that presented recommendations to state lawmakers designed to make Michigan’s communities safer, stronger and more just, and launched the court’s Justice for All Taskforce that is working to ensure everyone in Michigan has 100 percent access to the justice system regardless of income.

“We are thrilled to have added each one of these candidates to the Democratic ticket. They are dedicated public servants that are committed to ensuring that our courts are fair and just, that our K-12 education system is serving all children in Michigan, and that our higher education institutions are meeting the needs of college students,” said Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

“Together they represent the best of Michigan and I am excited to work alongside each of them to elect Democrats up and down the ticket.”

McCormack was first elected to the court in 2012. Prior to her election, she was an associate dean at the University of Michigan Law School where she helped found clinical programs where students represent people who can’t afford lawyers.

McCormack resides in Washtenaw County with her husband, Steve Croley. Together they have four adult children all of whom attended Ann Arbor Public Schools.

