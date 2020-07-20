Michigan college holds in-person graduation despite order

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — A politically-connected conservative college in southern Michigan has defied warnings from state and public health officials by holding an in-person graduation ceremony.

The Detroit News reports Hillsdale College held graduation Saturday evening. The college had expected more than 2,000 people.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had called the celebration amid restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic illegal.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent days.

University officials say graduation is an important milestone and safety precautions were taken, including wearing masks.

More than 73,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Michigan.

Latest Stories