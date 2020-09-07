Michigan confirms 1,156 coronavirus cases over the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan released the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and related deaths reported over the weekend on Monday, say there were a total of 1,156 cases and four deaths over the two days.

The state said last week that it would start aggregating Saturday and Sunday numbers in its Monday data dump, citing irregular weekend testing. It noted that on its website, it organizes cases by date of symptom onset and the delay in releasing the numbers to the public would not change that. The state website also lays out deaths listed by the date on the death certificate, not the date those deaths are reported to the state.

The updated figures bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan to 6,538 and the total number of confirmed cases to 107,371 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan ran 39,900 tests and 1,200 came back positive, a positive rate of 3.88%. On Sunday, 12,836 samples were tested and 408 came back positive, a rate of 3.18%.

The number of positive tests does not equal the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once.

Many metrics that show the state of the outbreak are showing positive trends, including a low percentage of positive tests each day and low hospitalization figures.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that gyms could reopen starting Wednesday. The high school football season will also restart with practice this week and games next week.

