Michigan confirms 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,586 more cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 1,500 additional coronavirus cases as state labs on Monday tested more than 50,000 samples.

The data update released by the state Tuesday listed 1,586 additional cases and 22 more deaths. One of those deaths was discovered as public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now had 149,392 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here in March and 7,053 deaths.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 50,697 samples for the virus and 2,454 came back positive, a rate of 4.84%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Positivity rates have been up in recent weeks, though Monday’s figure was better than what we saw over the weekend. For the bulk of August and September, they were closer to 3% — the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. However, they have been surpassing 4% for more than a week. Sunday was the first time the rate rose above 6% since May 29.

Michigan has been seeing a rise in cases for more than a month, with a sharp increase in the last couple of weeks. The highest rates of new cases per million people per day are in the Upper Peninsula (288.7), Southwest Michigan (173.1) and West Michigan (142.3).

Hospitalization numbers are also climbing, with more than 1,100 inpatients statewide confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 and about 280 of those in intensive care. Spectrum Health has 87 coronavirus patients, 25 of which are in the ICU. Bronson Hospital has 41 patients, 11 in the ICU. Metro Health has eight, one of which is in the ICU. Holland Community Hospital has three and none are in the ICU. Statewide, there are still enough beds and ventilators for everyone who needs one.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

