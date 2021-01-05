Michigan confirms about 2,300 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 2,291 cases of coronavirus and recorded 189 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Tuesday data update from the state included 117 deaths discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, 12,867 deaths in Michigan have been linked to the virus and there have been 504,410 confirmed cases since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 24,230 samples for the virus — significantly fewer than the recent seven-day average of 33,200. Of all tests run Monday, 2,506 were positive, a rate of 10.34%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan has been seeing encouraging trends in its outbreak, with the average number of new cases per million people per day down about 70% since the peak in mid-November, hospitalizations down 37% since late November and the number of deaths each day seeing improvements.

Still, the numbers are high. Michigan recorded about 100,000 new cases within the last month alone and the rate of daily deaths is at least five times higher than it was in early September.

Additionally, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests each day is above 9%, more than three times the threshold health experts look for to show the spread of the virus is controlled.

It remains to be seen whether the state will see a surge in cases following Christmas or New Year’s gatherings — it can take two weeks for that to become apparent. The state avoided such a surge after Thanksgiving.

Vaccine distribution continues. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that of about 3790,000 doses in the state, about 128,400 had been administered as of Sunday.

Latest Stories