FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Flint Congressman Dan Kildee released a statement on Friday confirming his squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, diagnosis.

Kildee made the following statement in a Friday press release:

“A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant,” Kildee said. “After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer. Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils.”

He also stated that he will have surgery to remove the cancer in the coming weeks, saying “the prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent.”

Kildee also used the release to thank his wife, Jennifer Kildee, his constituents in the 8th District of Michigan, and his colleagues in Congress.

Kildee was elected to Congress in 2012, defeating Republican Jim Slezak, and has been reelected several times since. Before his tenure as a United States Representative, Kildee co-founded and served as the president of the Center for Community Progress, a national nonprofit that works on urban land reform.