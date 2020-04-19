Michigan coronavirus cases, deaths rise again but slowly

DETROIT (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan again rose slowly Saturday and was just slightly ahead of the Friday figure.

The state health department also said deaths attributed to COVID-19 grew by 81 to 2,308. But that’s down from the number of new deaths reported Friday.

Hospitals and public officials have been encouraged by the trend in Michigan, although stay-at-home orders and business restrictions remain in place.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said some rules could start easing May 1. The state said there have been nearly 30,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since March 10. Thousands of people have recovered.