Michigan coronavirus cases surpass 44,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 44 more deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,179.

Eight of those deaths were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported, the state noted.

Additionally, according to data released Tuesday afternoon, 447 more cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 44,397.

The state did not immediately provide any clarity on how Monday’s incomplete report of infections and deaths, caused by a software malfunction, affected Tuesday’s report.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has had 17,391 confirmed cases (77 more than the day prior) and 1,945 deaths (22 more). Oakland County has had 7,522 cases sand 772 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,789 cases and 647 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 1,668 cases and 200 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,898 cases have been confirmed and 48 inmates have died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.