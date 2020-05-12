Michigan coronavirus cases surpass 48,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded an additional 90 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,674.

Nineteen of those 90 deaths were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported to the state.

According to data released Tuesday afternoon, 469 more cases were confirmed for a total of 48,021.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst in Michigan, has had 18,274 cases (80 more than the day before) and 2,140 deaths (35 more). Oakland County has had 7,784 cases and 872 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,097 cases and 710 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 1,782 cases and 225 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 2,144 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 55 have died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.