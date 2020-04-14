Michigan Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surpass 27K with 1,768 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has recorded an additional 166 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,768.

The state also confirmed an additional 1,366 cases of coronavirus, according to data released Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total statewide to 27,001.

The worst of the outbreak is in and around Detroit. Wayne County, including the city, has a total of 12,209 confirmed cases and 820 people have died there — those figures up by 560 and 60, respectively, over the day prior. Oakland County has 5,364 cases and 364 deaths. Macomb County has 3,620 cases and 293 deaths.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until April 30, the goal of which is to keep the number of severe cases low enough that hospitals will be able to treat everyone properly. In addition to social distancing, you should wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, cough into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.