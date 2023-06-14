GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan residents who went through a foreclosure in recent years could see a payout thanks to a class-action lawsuit.

The ruling comes from a federal lawsuit filed by Wayside Church against Van Buren County. Court documents say the property was seized by the county in 2014 after the church owed $16,750 in back taxes. The property was then sold at public auction months later for $206,000, with the county holding onto the profits.

The court ruled that the state’s property seizure protocol violated the Fifth Amendment, which states that private property cannot “be taken for public use without just compensation.”

In all, 43 counties have agreed to settle claims in a set time span. That group includes all of the Upper Peninsula and the western half of the Lower Peninsula, excluding Branch, Charlevoix, Clinton, Keweenaw, Luce and Mecosta counties. The properties must have been seized in one of those 43 counties and have been seized and sold between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2020.

The Kroll Settlement Administration, which is handling the class-action case, says people must file a claim by Aug. 7 to take part in the settlement. Claimants who wish to go to trial must file a claim to exclude themselves from the settlement by July 22.

The current agreement is expected to pay out approximately 80% of the total “surplus proceeds” from the foreclosure sales. A fairness hearing to determine whether the court approves the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in Kalamazoo.