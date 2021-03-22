Michigan county chooses to count ballots by hand in May vote

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan county that was sued over its counting of the fall election will count ballots by hand in the May 4 primary.

Antrim County commissioners turned down a request from the county clerk for money to prepare Dominion voting machines for the upcoming election. Commissioners instead say ballots will be counted by hand, although Clerk Sheryl Guy says it could be illegal.

The county still is locked in litigation with a resident who accused officials of fraud in the fall election. Initial results in the Republican county showed a local victory for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. But it was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected.