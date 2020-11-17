Michigan court rejects appeal over counting ballots

People continue counting and processing ballots through the early hours of Wednesday morning on Nov. 4, 2020 at the TCF Center in Detroit. Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — An effort to stop the certification of Detroit-area votes from the Nov. 3 election has been rejected by the Michigan appeals court.

The court says it’s not convinced that a Wayne County judge made “manifest error” in refusing to stop the work of county canvassers.

The canvassers must certify the votes this week and notify the state.

Republican challengers who observed the counting of absentee ballots at a Detroit convention hall claimed fraud occurred in favor of Joe Biden. Judge Timothy Kenny says the allegations aren’t credible.

Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes.

