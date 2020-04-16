Michigan COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000 today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 29,263 cases and 2,093 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Michigan.
That’s 1,204 new cases and 172 new deaths since yesterday.
As of Saturday April 11, 433 people had recovered. The number of persons recovered on April 10, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 11, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
According to today’s data, the most people are dying from coronavirus in Dickinson County, which has a fatality rate of 67%.
Dickinson County is followed by Missaukee County and Oceana Counties, with a 33% fatality rate.
Where are most of the cases?
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties currently carry more than 78 percent of Michigan’s total COVID-19 case total. These same counties also account for more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Which city has the most cases of coronavirus in Michigan?
Detroit has the most cases in Michigan with more than 7,000 cases and more than 400 deaths. Detroit also has one of the highest populations of Black Americans in the U.S. NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.
How many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Michigan?
86,697 people in Michigan have been tested for COVID-19 as of 2p.m. April 16, according to the Johns Hopkins University Global Tracker.
How many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the intensive care unit to go home?
Henry Ford Allegiance Health has been disclosing the number of COVID-19 patients discharged.
On Tuesday, April 14, Henry Ford Health Systems reported 1,216 patients had been discharged in the last 30 days.
Other health systems have yet to report how many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their care.
How long have non-essential businesses been closed?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order Monday, March 23, which ordered all non-essential businesses to close. The order was extended to April 30 last week.
Most restaurants are operating on a take-out only basis and you can see which local food businesses are open by clicking here at Get it Go. https://www.wlns.com/getittogo/
How much funding has Michigan received to combat COVID-19 in the state?
- Senators Stabenow and Peters announced $3 million in funding
- 90 Michigan airports will receive $256 million in grants
- Gov. Whitmer adds $150 million to state budget for fighting COVID-19
- Ingham County will receive more than $1 million in funding for its health centers
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is loaning Michigan 50 ventilators
- Detroit-area hospitals received half of the 400 ventilators sent by the federal government
- Hyundai will donate $100,000 and $1,000 test kits to Detroit hopsitals
What is being done to help at-risk populations?
- Food banks are donating meals to food-insecure seniors
- Schools are distributing lunches for Michigan children
- USDA has launched a new program to feed Michigan Children (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) )
- Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, continues to operate and provide 24/7, free, confidential counseling for survivors of sexual assault
- Gov. Whitmer has created the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.
What’s happening in Michigan today
- The National Cherry Festival has been postponed until next July. The festival has a more than 100 year history and has only cancelled the festival a few times prior to this time.
- Today, Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Pritzker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) announced that they will work in close coordination to reopen the economy in the Midwest region.
- Today, Henry Ford Allegiance Health announced updates to COVID-19 testing criteria to allow more community members to be tested. If flu-like symptoms have been present in the past seven days, individuals may now qualify to be tested at Henry Ford Allegiance Health’s drive-through screening and testing center.
- The Capital Region Airport in Clinton County and MBS International Airport in Saginaw will receive a combined $12 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to do upkeep and make improvements on their facilities as many airports face shortfalls from the loss of revenue caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
- The city of Lansing’s COVID-19 rescue fund application closes tonight. Small businesses in Lansing can apply for $10k grants to help face the severe economic impacts incurred due to COVID-19.
- The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) has made $24 million in emergency funding available to cities, townships and counties to fight the spread of COVID-19 in jails.
- Roughly 22 million have sought jobless benefits in the past month — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. All told, roughly nearly 12 million people are now receiving unemployment checks, roughly matching the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the Great Recession officially ended.
- After receiving more than a quarter-million items from the community, Sparrow Hospital is moving its collection site for donations of medical supplies to the Sparrow Medical Arts Building, 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.