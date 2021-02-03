Michigan Dam Safety Task Force to release its final report to Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Members of the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force will discuss their new recommendations to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday afternoon on the actions needed now in order to protect state residents and other resources from dam operation or failure.

The online meeting is expected to begin at 2 P.M. and 6 News has learned the final report will also be posted to the task force’s webpage.

It will include comments received at a public online meeting on January 27 in areas including regulation, legislation, compliance, permitting, inspections, and ownership responsibilities.

