Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reminds residents to change smoke alarm batteries

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Sunday as people move their clocks forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time, Michigan residents are also reminded to change their smoke alarm batteries.

LARA Director Orlene Hawks and State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer encourage people to adopt the lifesaving habit.

“Testing your fire alarms to make sure they are working properly greatly increases your chance of surviving a home fire,” said Orlene Hawks, the director of the Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). “Every second counts and smoke alarms provide the warning you and your loved ones need to be able to evacuate safely.”

“It can take as little as three minutes for your home to be totally engulfed in flame and smoke,” said Sehlmeyer. “Working smoke alarms provide life-saving warnings to notify you and your family to evacuate.”

122 people died in 102 fires in 2020. When compared to 2019, that is a 21% increase in deaths and a 13% increase in fatal fires in Michigan. In these fires, only 35% of homes reported to have working fire alarms.

In order to prevent fatal fires, Hawks and Sehlmeyer recommend the following:

Never remove or disconnect batteries from detectors unless you are putting a new battery in the smoke alarm.

“Press to Test” smoke alarms monthly using the test button.

In 9-volt smoke alarms, replace batteries twice a year or when the smoke alarm begins to chirp, signaling that the battery is running low.

Install a smoke alarm in every bedroom or sleeping area and have one smoke alarm on every level of the home, including the basement.

For added protection, consider an interconnected smoke alarm system, so that when one smoke alarm sounds all the smoke alarms sound in the whole home.

Hardwired smoke alarms are more reliable than those powered solely by batteries.

Newer smoke alarms come with lithium batteries that can last up to ten years.

Every ten years replace all your smoke alarms, or sooner if they do not respond properly when tested.

Choose alarms that bear the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing should equip their homes with alert devices such as high intensity strobe lights, and pillow or bed shakers that are activated by the sound of a standard smoke alarm.

Families should prepare fire escape plans and have two ways out of their home in case of a fire. Everyone in the household, especially children should be made aware of and know the plan.

Carbon Monoxide detectors are equally as important according to Hawks and Sehlmeyer. Carbon Monoxide can not be seen or smelled and alarm batteries should be changed yearly if they are not sealed 10 year batteries. It is recommended that alarms are tested monthly.

MI Prevention is a statewide program that is working to reduce fire fatalities in urban, suburban, and rural communities across the state. MI Prevention is comprised of more than 400 members from fire departments across the state, the Bureau of Fire Services staff, and representatives from partnering organizations, including the American Red Cross-Michigan Chapter, and support of the NFPA. More information can be found here.