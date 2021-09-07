Michigan Department of Transportation to host virtual career fairs

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – MDOT is hosting a series of virtual career fairs for both seasonal and permanent positions.

To sign up for an event text “MDOT” to 25000 or visit their website. The first event is between 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on September 16.

Over 100 limited-term winter maintenance workers in all regions of the state are needed. The minimum requirement is a Michigan Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL). Any other training would be provided and the jobs could lead to future full-time opportunities.

Other available jobs include electricians, internships, transportation engineers, transportation maintenance workers (seasonal and full-time), transportation planners, transportation technicians and other skilled trades and professional positions.

Current positions are available for viewing online. The events are open to all experience levels. Hiring requirements are based upon the individual position. Contact MDOT Workforce Programs and Recruitment Unit Manager James Fults for more information at MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.