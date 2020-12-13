Michigan DNR probes fatal shootings of 2 trumpeter swans

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two trumpeter swans found fatally shot at a state park in southeastern Michigan.

Conservation officers found the carcasses of an adult trumpeter swan and a young trumpeter swan at Wetzel State Park in Macomb County.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Friday the birds, which are a threatened species in Michigan and illegal to hunt, had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Detroit Free Press reports the birds appear to have been shot a week ago while trying to land on a pond at the park.

Trumpeter swans are North America’s largest native waterfowl.

