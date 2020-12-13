Michigan DNR probes fatal shootings of 2 trumpeter swans

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two trumpeter swans found fatally shot at a state park in southeastern Michigan.

Conservation officers found the carcasses of an adult trumpeter swan and a young trumpeter swan at Wetzel State Park in Macomb County.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Friday the birds, which are a threatened species in Michigan and illegal to hunt, had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Detroit Free Press reports the birds appear to have been shot a week ago while trying to land on a pond at the park.

Trumpeter swans are North America’s largest native waterfowl.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories