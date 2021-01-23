Michigan DNR seeks input on draft of public lands strategy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is seeking input from the public on a draft of the state’s updated public lands strategy.

The state has about 4.6 million acres of state forests, parks, trails, game and wildlife areas and other public lands.

The DNR says feedback on the draft will be accepted through Feb. 12 and will be incorporated, as appropriate, in the development of a final land strategy.

The final land strategy will be submitted to the state Legislature by July 1.

The DNR says a land strategy was created in 2013 to provide a framework for conserving and managing public lands to ensure their best use for Michigan residents and visitors and the state’s natural resources.