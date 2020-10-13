Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — According to statistics from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a renewed interest in hunting has dramatically increased since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit across the U.S., forcing businesses to shut down and people to stay home.

The Daily Tribune reported the DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

The chief of marketing and outreach for the Michigan DNR said she was very excited about the increase in hunters given that DNR relies on hunters to manage and cull the state’s estimated 1.7 million deer population.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)









FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)









Latest Stories