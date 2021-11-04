Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All insured Michigan drivers will be getting refunds due to a $5 billion surplus in a fund that reimburses insurers’ medical and other costs for people seriously injured in crashes.
The Michigan Catastrophic Fund Association’s board said Wednesday it voted unanimously to support issuing checks. The move came two days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds, citing excessive premiums along with savings under a 2019 law that curbed medical expenses and made mandatory unlimited health coverage optional.
Details on the specific refund amount per vehicle, along with a timeline and logistics, will be announced in the next several weeks.
