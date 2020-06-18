Michigan family plants 4-acre poppy field to honor late son

FENNVILLE, Mich. (AP) — The sea of poppies a couple in central Michigan planted to honor their late son who was deployed in Afghanistan is bringing comfort to many visitors during moments filled with national unrest.

WZZM-TV reports that Joan Donaldson and her husband John Van Voorhees lost their adopted son Army Sgt.

Mateo Donaldson to suicide in 2015 after returning home with PTSD from a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

They created the poppy field two years ago to honor his memory. Joan Donaldson says she wishes that the flowers bring people a sense of hope bad joy.